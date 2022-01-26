Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.50, but opened at $29.63. Five Star Bancorp shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 38 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.94 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBC. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

