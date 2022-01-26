Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Soditic Asset Management LLP

Soditic Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 11.3% of Soditic Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Soditic Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.49. The stock had a trading volume of 42,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,233. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.46.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.