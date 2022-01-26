First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 60.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FPL stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

