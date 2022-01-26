First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.92%.

Shares of FSFG stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.78. 8,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,716. The company has a market capitalization of $191.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

