First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 74,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SONY opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.55.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

