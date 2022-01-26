First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354,621 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of East West Bancorp worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,861,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,446,000 after buying an additional 74,315 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

