First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $10.75 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,029.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,102.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 623.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 331,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after buying an additional 285,301 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,023.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 900.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 15,465 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 111.92, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.74.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

