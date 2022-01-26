First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 224 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total transaction of $10,057,109.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,413.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,560.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1,516.48.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

