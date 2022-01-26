First Merchants (FRME) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect First Merchants to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Merchants to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Merchants stock opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,496 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 13.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Merchants by 105.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Merchants by 22.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Merchants by 26.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

