First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,880 shares of company stock valued at $155,358. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 67.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 59,107 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 108.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

