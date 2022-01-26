First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,796 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

FHB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.