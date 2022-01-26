First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.29. 1,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,365. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 172.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

