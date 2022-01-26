First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

BUSE traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,957. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $29.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Busey by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Busey by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

