First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.
BUSE traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,957. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $29.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.82%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Busey by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Busey by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Busey
First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.
See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.