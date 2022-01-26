FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Trading Down 1.1%

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) shares dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.22. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

