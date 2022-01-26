Financial Survey: Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) vs. DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DocuSign and Temenos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign 1 7 9 0 2.47 Temenos 0 0 0 0 N/A

DocuSign currently has a consensus target price of $248.56, indicating a potential upside of 111.00%. Given DocuSign’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DocuSign is more favorable than Temenos.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DocuSign and Temenos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign $1.45 billion 16.04 -$243.27 million ($0.58) -203.10 Temenos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Temenos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DocuSign.

Profitability

This table compares DocuSign and Temenos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign -5.72% -9.12% -0.99% Temenos N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

DocuSign has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Temenos has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of DocuSign shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of DocuSign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DocuSign beats Temenos on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage. DocuSign was founded by Thomas H. Gonser and Court Lorenzini in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Temenos

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities. The company offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and Artificial Intelligence-driven front office, core banking, payments, and fund administration software products. Temenos was founded by George Koukis in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

