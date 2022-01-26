Financial Review: MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) vs. Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) and Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get MDxHealth alerts:

This table compares MDxHealth and Laboratory Co. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A Laboratory Co. of America 16.69% 31.56% 15.50%

87.6% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MDxHealth and Laboratory Co. of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 Laboratory Co. of America 0 0 11 0 3.00

MDxHealth presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.97%. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus target price of $324.07, indicating a potential upside of 20.90%. Given MDxHealth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than Laboratory Co. of America.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MDxHealth and Laboratory Co. of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Laboratory Co. of America $13.98 billion 1.84 $1.56 billion $28.17 9.52

Laboratory Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

Summary

Laboratory Co. of America beats MDxHealth on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions. The Diagnostics segment includes primary care, women’s health, specialty medicine, oncology, ACOs, and hospitals and health systems. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.