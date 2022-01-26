Financial Comparison: Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) vs. HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Fiverr International has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -19.57% -9.25% -3.59% HealthEquity -0.82% 4.60% 2.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fiverr International and HealthEquity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 1 3 4 0 2.38 HealthEquity 0 2 9 0 2.82

Fiverr International currently has a consensus price target of $199.56, suggesting a potential upside of 158.19%. HealthEquity has a consensus price target of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.36%. Given Fiverr International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than HealthEquity.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and HealthEquity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $189.51 million 14.62 -$14.81 million ($1.48) -52.22 HealthEquity $733.57 million 5.88 $8.83 million ($0.07) -737.32

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. HealthEquity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiverr International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HealthEquity beats Fiverr International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

