Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.80

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.83, with a volume of 368854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSZ shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$174.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$171.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 244.90%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

