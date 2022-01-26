Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Barclays

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FSZ. CIBC reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.69.

FSZ remained flat at $C$9.97 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 292,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,075. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 29.07. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.63.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$171.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

