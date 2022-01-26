Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $233.97

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 233.97 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 234.80 ($3.17), with a volume of 267383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247.40 ($3.34).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FXPO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 240 ($3.24) to GBX 280 ($3.78) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 280 ($3.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.07) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 390 ($5.26).

The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 290.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 346.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

