FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $244.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

