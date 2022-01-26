Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federated Hermes from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

