Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives $56.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FURCF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

FURCF traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.74. 314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. Faurecia S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

