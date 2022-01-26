Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Cowen started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.87. 1,944,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,780. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.10. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,596 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $259,542.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,237. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 249.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.