Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Farmers National Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.58 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 21,435 shares of company stock valued at $379,611 over the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

