Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Farfetch in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.32). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Farfetch’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Societe Generale started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $20.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.12. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 967,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,330,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,530,000 after acquiring an additional 445,822 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383,872 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 659.2% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 136,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 118,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 437,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 84,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

