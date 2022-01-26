FairGame (FAIR) Trading 50.5% Lower Over Last Week

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FairGame has traded 50.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $2.36 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001431 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00059187 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.00 or 0.00729591 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

