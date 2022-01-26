Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $7.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $424.66. 1,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $334.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.20 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.86.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

