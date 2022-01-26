Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Boosted by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of FICO stock opened at $416.77 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $410.03 and a 200-day moving average of $432.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $334.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.86.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.