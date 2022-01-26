Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fabrinet were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Fabrinet by 19.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Fabrinet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.78.

Fabrinet stock opened at $107.69 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.49. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

