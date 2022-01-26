F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Announces Earnings Results

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Shares of FFIV traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.14. 1,254,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,201. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.34.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,698 shares of company stock worth $9,062,576. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

