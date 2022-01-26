extraDNA Price Reaches $0.0003 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. extraDNA has a market cap of $406,747.07 and $70,696.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,208.95 or 0.99561172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00093205 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00243027 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016408 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.81 or 0.00341975 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00149420 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006567 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004051 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000789 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

