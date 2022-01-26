Exela Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 17,745 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average daily volume of 10,872 call options.

NASDAQ:XELA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,891,211. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $132.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.81. Exela Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $279.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XELA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Exela Technologies news, CFO Shrikant Sortur purchased 60,480 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $74,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William L. Transier purchased 163,600 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,592.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 356,600 shares of company stock valued at $475,587. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 333.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 474,551 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 417,460.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 75,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

