Exchange Income Co. (EIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

TSE:EIF opened at C$41.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$35.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 26.33.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 2.9100002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at C$589,772.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on EIF. CIBC boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$55.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.70.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

