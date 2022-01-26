Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Buys 5,000 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 567,467 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,809,604.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,409 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $17,556.14.

On Monday, December 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 4,300 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $52,546.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,050 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,872.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $123,300.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,387 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $17,323.63.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,425 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,655.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,295 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $41,154.55.

Shares of TELA stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. 203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,734. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $175.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.66.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. The business had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 159,530 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

