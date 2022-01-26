Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 755,077 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $39.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.21.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58,162 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 899.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 126,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 113,951 shares during the period. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.