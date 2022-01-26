EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was downgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $52.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,291,000 after acquiring an additional 132,336 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,597,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,442,000 after acquiring an additional 92,809 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 16.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,185,000 after acquiring an additional 575,958 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,877,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,545,000 after purchasing an additional 53,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 77.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,651 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

