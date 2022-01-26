Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) shares traded down 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $94.58 and last traded at $94.58. 138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC raised shares of Euronext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.88.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

