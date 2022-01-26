Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after buying an additional 384,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,280,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $145.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.49 and a 200-day moving average of $217.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,331 shares of company stock worth $58,127,340. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.29.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.