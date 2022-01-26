Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from €42.50 to €39.00. The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 5618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

