Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ETD traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.97. 315,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,386. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15. The firm has a market cap of $605.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $430,218.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.