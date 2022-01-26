Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $53.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.64%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.