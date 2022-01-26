Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Equitrans Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 51.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.02.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Equitrans Midstream worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

