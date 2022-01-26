Equities Analysts Set Expectations for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $5.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.49. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.04.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $456.84 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The stock has a market cap of $430.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $470.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

