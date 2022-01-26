Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $97.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $104.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,268,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

