Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nomad Royalty in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$7.71 million during the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. cut their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price objective on Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.54.

TSE:NSR opened at C$8.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.86. The company has a market cap of C$500.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. Nomad Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$7.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.98%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

