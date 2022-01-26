Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for F5 Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Colliers Securities upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 21st. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the network technology company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.94.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.34.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $221.14 on Monday. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.81 and its 200-day moving average is $214.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $1,639,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,869 shares of company stock worth $8,008,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

