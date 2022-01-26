Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of BOH opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average is $84.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $75.68 and a 12-month high of $99.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.61%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,654,000 after acquiring an additional 311,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,272,000 after buying an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,146,000 after buying an additional 102,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 62.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,558,000 after buying an additional 68,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,755,000 after buying an additional 65,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

