Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for 9.3% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $72,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Equifax by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,687 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $1,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

NYSE EFX traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,918. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

