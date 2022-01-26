Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Inc. is a producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source produced by aggregating a natural resource, wood fiber, and processing it into a transportable form, wood pellets. Enviva Inc., formerly known as Enviva Partners LP, is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Enviva Partners stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.41. The stock had a trading volume of 252,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.08 and a beta of 1.08. Enviva Partners has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $76.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.30.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.11 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 184.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,475,000 after buying an additional 1,699,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 45.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after buying an additional 498,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 49.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,764,000 after buying an additional 250,713 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 77.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 428,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,451,000 after buying an additional 186,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 11.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 336,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enviva Partners (EVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.